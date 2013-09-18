Stocks Roundup: ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: EWSI), TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: EWSI), TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB).



ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) opened its last trade at the price of $23.70. Its closing price was $23.50 after losing -0.84% decreased for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 28.665 shares, while its average trading volume remained 41.879 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.79.



ASSA ABLOY AB engages in the manufacture and sale of door opening solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.



Will ASAZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF) percentage change plunged -0.37% to close at $408.24 with the total traded volume of 4.417 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 5.871 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $336.66 - $429.20, while its day lowest price was $403.77. The share price hit the day highest price of $411.40.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



Will FRFHF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: EWSI) traded on volume of 2.74 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.23 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.04 and closed at $0.0395 by scoring 4.22% gained.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



Will EWSI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB) started its last trading session with the price of $1.07 and closed at $0.950 by scoring -11.21% decreased. The stock traded with total volume of 208.703 shares, while the average trading volume remained 115.355 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 7.83. Day range for the stock was $0.80 -$1.07.



TNI Biotech, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, HIV/AIDS, hospitalization related, and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally.



Will TNIB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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