Stocks Roundup: BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd (OTCMKTS:IGEX), Treaty Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:TECO), Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd (OTCMKTS:IGEX), Treaty Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:TECO), Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY).



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY) opened its last trade at the price of $28.92. Its closing price was $28.98 after losing -0.28% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 47.562 shares, while its average trading volume remained 71.516 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.95. BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



Will BAESY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd (OTCMKTS:IGEX) percentage change plunged -7.58% to close at $0.610 with the total traded volume of 200.329 shares while its average volume of 173.452 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.32 - $0.82, while its day lowest price was $0.56. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.68. Indo Global Exchange PTE LTD. offers an online global trading platform. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.



Will IGEX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Treaty Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:TECO) traded on volume of 3.47 million shares in the last session against average volume of 973.780 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.02 and closed at $0.0158 by scoring -5.39%. In the last three months the stock was down -40.6% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.01 - $0.04. Treaty Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties.



Will TECO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY) started its last trading session with the price of $0.07 and closed at $0.0735 by scoring 13.08%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.16 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 972.393 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.34. Day range for the stock was $0.06 and $0.07. Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. provides application software, cloud-based and software services, Internet core technologies, and intellectual property assets in the United States, Canada, and Brazil.



Will VCSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/