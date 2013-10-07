Stocks Roundup: BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZB), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZB), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY).



BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY) opened its last trade at the price of $34.65. Its closing price was $34.72 after gaining +0.67% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 32,003 shares, while its average trading volume remained 74,970 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.07.



BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans, consumer credit, and mortgage financing; and equipment finance for corporate clients



Will BNPQY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO) percentage change plunged -2.44% to close at $0.0040 with the total traded volume of 6.54 million shares while its average volume of 9.21 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0018 - $0.25, while its day lowest price was $0.0038. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.0044.



One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls. It intends to offer a range of mainstream multicultural dolls to high-end collectors and young pre-teen girls.



Will OWOO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZB) traded on volume of 31,052 shares in the last session against average volume of 72,643 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $28.97 and closed at $29.16 by scoring +1.07%. In the last three months the stock was up 13.24% while its 52 week range of the stock was $24.23 - $33.11.



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



Will ANZB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) started its last trading session with the price of $8.06 and closed at $8.09 by losing -0.12%. The stock traded with total volume of 36,174 shares, while the average trading volume remained 51,755 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.03. Day range for the stock was $8.03 and $8.09.



Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons. The company?s principal properties include the Jubilee, Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme, Teak, Mahogany, and Akasa fields in the Deepwater Tano and West Cape Three Points licenses in Ghana; and the Lake Albert Rift basin in Uganda, as well as deepwater licenses offshore Mauritania, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Côte d?Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo, and Guinea



Will TUWOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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