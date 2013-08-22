Stocks Roundup - Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) decreased -0.53% and closed at $20.73 on a traded volume of 3.07 million shares, in comparison to 3.12 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 32.04%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.12 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 102.04 million. Ciena Corporation (Ciena) is a provider of communications networking equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation and management of voice, video and data traffic.



Has CIEN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) plunged -1.07% and closed at $270.37 on a traded volume of 3.04 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.23 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 14.04%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $267.50 and $274.65. Netflix, Inc. (Netflix), incorporated on August 29, 1997, is an Internet subscription service streaming television shows and movies.



Has NFLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) jumped up 4.76+% and closed at $40.28. So far in three months, the stock is up +9.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.52 and $43.33 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $40.94. Its introductory price for the day was $38.67, with the overall traded volume of 2.96million shares. Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) is a provider of navigation, communication and information devices and applications, which are enabled by global positioning system (GPS) technology.



For How Long GRMN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), after opening its shares at the price of $70.26, jumped up 2.62% to close at $72.50 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.89 million shares, in comparison to 2.63 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $60.92 and $2.63 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $72.92. Its introductory price for the day was $70.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (Cognizant) is a provider of custom information technology, consulting and business process outsourcing services. The Company is engaged in Business.



Will CTSH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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