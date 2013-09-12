Stocks Roundup: CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCBB: ITEN), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC), on the Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS: OMVS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCBB: ITEN), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC), On The Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS: OMVS).



CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCBB: ITEN) increased 3.28% and closed at $3.15 on a traded volume of 56.671 shares, in comparison 171.684 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -31.22%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $49.78 million and its total outstanding shares are 15.80 million



Will ITEN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States.



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) plunged -2.23% and closed at $3.51 on a traded volume of 276.081 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 492.407 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.77%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.50 and $3.56.



Will ALSMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC) jumped10.18% and closed at $0.0184. So far in three months, the stock is up 201.64%. The overall traded volume that day was 4.73 million shares.



Will NPHC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.



On The Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS: OMVS) after opening its shares at the price of $0.38, dropped -23.48% to close the day at $0.290. The stock ended on a traded volume of 405.746 shares, in comparison to 128.613 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0027 and $0.403 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $0.379.



Will OMVS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



On The Move Systems Corp. provides mobile electronic services in the United States. Its services include the sale, installation, and servicing of after-market electronic and audio/video upgrades for auto, recreational vehicle.



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