Stocks Roundup: FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN), CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCBB: ITEN), NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS: NKRSF), Pearson Plc (LON: PSON)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN), CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCBB: ITEN), NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS: NKRSF), Pearson plc (LON: PSON).



FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN) increased 6.12% and closed at $1.04 on a traded volume of 106.436 shares, in comparison to93.239 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -0.95%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 billion and its total outstanding shares are 89 million



Will FTTN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



First Titan Corp., through its subsidiary, First Titan Energy, LLC, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources worldwide.



CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCBB: ITEN) plunged -8.29% and closed at $3.21 on a traded volume of 57.334 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 164.377 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -29.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.00 and $3.44.



Will ITEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States.



NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS: NKRSF) jumped 8.70% and closed at $4.00. So far in three months, the stock is down -50.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.34 and $18.50 and during the previous trading session it marked $4.10 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $3.73 and the overall traded volume that day was 44.600 shares.



Will NKRSF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil.



Pearson plc (LON: PSON) ended its day with the rise of 0.63%. It was closed at the price of $1,283.00 after making its opening at $1,274.00. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.11 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.49 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $1,274.00, while it scored its top level for the day at $1,291.00.



Will PSON Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/