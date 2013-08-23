Stocks Roundup: Gerdau SA (ADR)(NYSE:GGB), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gerdau SA (ADR)(NYSE:GGB), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE)



Gerdau SA (ADR)(NYSE:GGB) opened its shares at the price of $7.05 for the day. Its closing price was $7.26 after gaining +4.01% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 13.64 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.21 million shares. The beta of GGB stands at1.99.



Gerdau SA (formerly Companhia Siderurgica da Guanabara - Cosigua) is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products.



For How Long GGB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU) percentage change surged +4.63% to close at $2.71 with the total traded volume of 13.52 million shares, and average volume of 18.00 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.91- $2.82, while its day lowest price was $2.65 and it hit its day highest price at $2.71.



Alcatel Lucent SA is a France based company that proposes solutions used by service providers, businesses, and governments worldwide to offer voice, data, and video services to their own customers.



For How Long ALU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) started its trading session with the price of $9.86 and closed at $10.06 by scoring +2.24%. RF’s stocks traded with total volume of 12.85 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 16.32 million shares. The beta of RF stands at 1.43. Day range of the stock was $9.83 -$10.10.



Regions Financial Corporation (Regions) is a financial holding company. Regions operate throughout the South, Midwest and Texas.



Will RF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE) ended its day with the gain of +15.71% and closed at the price of $7.88 after opening at $7.75. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 12.70 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.67million shares.



SunEdison Inc, formerly MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc., is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of silicon wafers.



Why Should Investors Buy SUNE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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