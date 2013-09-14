Stocks Roundup: Health Care SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLV), LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA: JNK), BP plc (ADR) (NYSE:BP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Health Care SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLV), LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA: JNK), BP plc (ADR) (NYSE:BP).



Health Care SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLV) increased 0.25% and closed at $51.21 on a traded volume of 3.66million shares, in comparison to 711.959 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 29.78%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.52 billion and its total outstanding shares are 146.92 million



Will XLV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index).



LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) soared 1.15% and closed at $71.00 on a traded volume of 3.65 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.57 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 6.62%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $70.39 and $71.24.



Will LYB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LyondellBasell Industries N.V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemicals and polymers; refines crude oil; produces gasoline blending components; and develops and licenses technologies for the production of polymers.



SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA: JNK) dropped -0.03% and closed at $39.60. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.21 and $41.95 and during the previous trading session it marked $39.65 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $39.54 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.62 million shares.



Will JNK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index).



BP plc (ADR) (NYSE:BP) after opening its shares at the price of $42.00, dropped -0.38% to close the day at $41.94. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.62 million shares, in comparison to 4.00 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $39.58 and $45.45 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $42.13.



Will BP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BP p.l.c. provides fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to engines, and petrochemicals products.



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