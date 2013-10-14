Stocks Roundup: Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), KHD HUMBOLDT (OTCMKTS:KHDHF), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), KHD HUMBOLDT (OTCMKTS:KHDHF), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY).



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) opened its last trade at the price of $14.12. Its closing price was $14.31 after gaining 0.70% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 51.97k shares. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide.



Will IDCBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY) percentage change plunged -2.45% to close at $7.57 with the total traded volume of 31.934 shares while its average volume of 237.659 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.70 - $11.06, while its day lowest price was $7.55. The share price hit the day highest price of $7.64. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Will PPERY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KHD HUMBOLDT (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) traded on volume of 58.718 shares in the last session against average volume of 2.921 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.52 and closed at $8.51 by scoring 25.52%. In the last three months the stock was up 45.72% while its 52 week range of the stock was $5.16 - $8.57. KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various equipment and services for the cement and mining industries worldwide.



Will KHDHF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY) showed no change, closed at $0.0007. The stock traded with total volume of 131.72 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 60.89 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -18.21. Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States.



Is AEGY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



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