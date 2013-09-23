Stocks Roundup: iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWM), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), STR Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRI), Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWM), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), STR Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRI), Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG).



iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWM) opened its last trade at the price of $15.84. Its closing price was $15.71 after losing -1.32% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.35 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 983.84 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.75.



iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund.



Will EWM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) percentage change plunged -0.76% to close at $19.52 with the total traded volume of 2.74 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 2.74 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.47 - $22.16, while its day lowest price was $19.39. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.64.



Calpine Corporation, a wholesale power generation company, owns and operates natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America.



Will CPN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



STR Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRI) traded on volume of 2.72 million shares in the last session against average volume of 389.983 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.80 and closed at $2.18 by scoring 21.79%.In the last three months the stock was down -5.63% while its 52 week range of the stock was $1.61 - $3.43.



STR Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells encapsulates for the solar industry worldwide.



Will STRI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) started its last trading session with the price of $20.31 and closed at $19.81 by scoring -1.83%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.76 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 413.694 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.14. Day range for the stock was $19.81 -$20.31.



Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and services air cooled gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products.



Will BGG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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