Stocks Roundup: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH).



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB) opened its last trade at the price of $14.26. Its closing price was $14.38 and showed no change. The company traded with the total volume of 8.89 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.96 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.71. Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a Brazil-based holding active in the banking sector. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Commercial Banking; Insurance, Life, Pension Plans and Saving Bonds; Foreign Business; Consumer Credit, and Itau BBA.



Is ITUB a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) percentage change plunged -2.41% to close at $19.07 with the total traded volume of 8.80 million shares while its average volume of 7.44 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.52 - $27.75, while its day lowest price was $18.98. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. is the homebuilding companies in the United States. The Company constructs and sells homes through its operating divisions in 26 states and 77 metropolitan markets of the United States, primarily under the name of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder.



Will DHI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM) traded on volume of 8.50 million shares in the last session against average volume of 5.02 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $12.46 and closed at $12.12 by scoring -2.42%. In the last three months the stock was up 5.76% while its 52 week range of the stock was $10.34 - $13.59. Talisman Energy Inc. (Talisman), incorporated on May 01, 2010, is an oil and gas producers, through a combination of exploration, development and acquisitions.



Will TLM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH) started its last trading session with the price of $3.36 and closed at $3.25 by scoring -4.13%. The stock traded with total volume of 8.39 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.16 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.59. Day range for the stock was $3.16 and $3.61. RadioShack Corporation (RadioShack) is engaged in the retail sale of consumer electronics goods and services through its RadioShack store chain.



Will RSH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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