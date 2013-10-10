Stocks Roundup: KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA) (NYSE:TC), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA) (NYSE:TC), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).



KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened its last trade at the price of $20.27. Its closing price was $19.94 after losing -1.77% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.47 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.51 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.19. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. is a private equity investment firm specializing in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, special situations, growth equity, mature, and middle market investments.



Will KKR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA) (NYSE:TC) percentage change plunged -4.92% to close at $3.09 with the total traded volume of 2.44 million shares while its average volume of 1.61million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.42- $4.55, while its day lowest price was $3.03. The share price hit the day highest price of $3.23. Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. engages in mining, milling, processing, and marketing of molybdenum products in the United States and Canada.



Will TC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) traded on volume of 2.41 million shares in the last session against average volume of 2.13 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $7.08 and closed at $6.90 by scoring -2.13%. In the last three months the stock was down -7.38% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $5.61 - $9.55. Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States and internationally.



Will KEG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) started its last trading session with the price of $8.24 and closed at $8.23 showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 2.38 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.21 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.11. Day range for the stock was $8.19 and $8.32. Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging solutions in the United States, Canada, Central/South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.



Can Investors Bet on GPK after this News update? Find Out Here



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