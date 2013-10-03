Stocks Roundup: Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY), ENERGOLD DRILLING CO (OTCMKTS:EGDFF), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY), ENERGOLD DRILLING CO (OTCMKTS:EGDFF), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH).



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY) opened its last trade at the price of $17.52. Its closing price was $17.48fter losing -0.17% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 33.854 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 334.630 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.67. Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe. It operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points, and gasoline stations, as well as specialty stores, which provide health and beauty care products, and wine and liquor.



Will AHONY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ENERGOLD DRILLING CO (OTCMKTS:EGDFF) percentage change surged 6.30% to close at $1.95 with the total traded volume of 89.730 shares while its average volume of 35.618 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.43 - $3.98, while its day lowest price was $1.73. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.96. Energold Drilling Corp., a drilling company, provides drilling services to the mining and energy sectors in North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Central America, and the Caribbean.



Will EGDFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) traded on volume of 57.762 shares in the last session against average volume of 92.467 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.60 and closed at $19.88 by scoring -0.26%. In the last three months the stock was down -0.26% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $16.28 - $21.49. MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses.



Will MTNOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) started its last trading session with the price of $1.93 and closed at $2.15 by scoring 11.40%. The stock traded with total volume of 67.298 shares, while the average trading volume remained 229.821 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.24. Day range for the stock was $1.93 and $2.18. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies.



Will LBMH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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