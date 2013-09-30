Stocks Roundup: LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS (OTCMKTS:LVVV), Kingfisher Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ITEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS (OTCMKTS:LVVV), Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ITEN).



LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS (OTCMKTS:LVVV) opened its last trade at the price of $0.02. Its closing price was $0.0300 after gaining 50.75% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.69 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 396.642 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 42.34. Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. develops and markets consumable energy supplements primarily in the United States.



Will LVVV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) percentage change plunged -0.40% to close at $12.52 with the total traded volume of 50.638 shares while its average volume of 221.805 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.30 - $13.25, while its day lowest price was $12.43. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.55. Kingfisher plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer. The company’s stores primarily provide home improvement and garden products; kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom products; and DIY products.



Will KGFHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) traded on volume of 32.556 shares in the last session against average volume of 88.347 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $34.47 and closed at $34.52 by scoring 0.85%.In the last three months the stock was up 25.44% while its 52 week range of the stock was $23.52 - $34.92. BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans, consumer credit, and mortgage financing; and equipment finance for corporate clients.



Will BNPQY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ITEN) started its last trading session with the price of $2.91 and closed at $2.95 by scoring 2.43%. The stock traded with total volume of 80.022 shares, while the average trading volume remained 181.890 shares. Day range for the stock was $2.89 and $3.09. Code Smart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States.



Will ITEN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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