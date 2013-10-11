Stocks Roundup: LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).



LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) opened its last trade at the price of $31.20. Its closing price was $32.07 after gaining 4.02% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.23 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.42 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.74. LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides replacement parts, components, and systems needed to repair vehicles, primarily cars and trucks in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, and Central America.



Will LKQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) percentage change surged 0.08% to close at $50.80 with the total traded volume of 1.21 million shares while its average volume of 1.28 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.50 - $78.80, while its day lowest price was $50.10. The share price hit the day highest price of $52.75. The ExOne Company engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three dimensional printing machines and printing products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.



Will XONE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded on volume of 1.20 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.48 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $57.45 and closed at $59.22 by scoring 4.48%. In the last three months the stock was up 18.89% while its 52 week range of the stock was $26.10 - $63.77. Splunk, Inc. provides software solutions that provide real-time operational intelligence. It offers Splunk, an engine that collects, indexes, and harnesses machine data generated by physical, virtual or in the cloud IT infrastructure.



Will SPLKContinue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) started its last trading session with the price of $65.50 and closed at $66.37 by scoring 2.64%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.41 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.43. Day range for the stock was $64.73 and $66.73. Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties.



Will GPOR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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