Stocks Roundup: Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), Unilava Corporation. (OTCMKTS:UNLA), Solar Power Inc (OTCMKTS:SOPW), One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), Unilava Corporation. (OTCMKTS:UNLA), Solar Power Inc (OTCMKTS:SOPW), One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO).



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) opened its last trade at the price of $28.63. Its closing price was $28.99 after gaining 4.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 17.883 shares, while its average trading volume remained 43.180 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.08. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally.



Will MITEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Unilava Corporation. (OTCMKTS:UNLA) percentage change surged 34.21% to close at $0.0051 with the total traded volume of 2.34 million shares while its average volume of 27.239 shares. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.01. Unilava Corporation provides various communications services, products, and equipment to small and medium sized enterprise businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advertising Solutions, Wireless, Wire line, and other.



Will UNLA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Solar Power Inc (OTCMKTS:SOPW) traded on volume of 1.06 million shares in the last session against average volume of 446.109 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.23 and closed at $0.245 by scoring 2.08%. In the last three months the stock was up 4.00% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.03 - $0.26. Solar Power, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, developing, and constructing solar energy facilities primarily to business, government, and utility customers. It primarily builds rooftop systems, ground mounted systems, and parking shade structure systems.



Will SOPW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



One World Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OWOO) closed at $0.0030 by scoring -21.05%. The stock traded with total volume of 20.53 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 9.84 million shares. One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls. It intends to offer a range of mainstream multicultural dolls to high-end collectors and young pre-teen girls.



Will OWOO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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