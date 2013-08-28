Stocks Roundup: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL), Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL), Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK).



Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) decreased -4.26% and closed at $7.64 on a traded volume of 1.40 million shares, in comparison to 1.29 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 39.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and its total outstanding shares are 158.13 million.



Will MWA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water primarily in the United States and Canada.



Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS) plunged -1.56% and closed at $13.88on a traded volume of 1.37 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.41 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 20.17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $13.75 and $14.35.



Will RKUS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ruckus Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of Wi-Fi solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartCell Gateway, a platform to support and manage its Smart Wi-Fi access points.



Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL) dropped -2.87% and closed at $3.05. So far in three months, the stock is down -14.8%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.60 and $8.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.11. Its introductory price for the day was $3.09, with the overall traded volume of 1.36 million shares.



Will MTL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mechel OAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and steel businesses in the Russian Federation, other CIS countries, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally.



Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) after opening its shares at the price of $19.29, jumped up 0.91% to close at $19.86 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.36 million shares, in comparison to 679.635 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $9.23 and $20.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.86.



Will FTK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Flotek Industries, Inc. engages in the research, development, design, and supply of drilling and production related products and services in the United States and internationally.



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