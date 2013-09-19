Stocks Roundup: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ) Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ITKG) BITZIO INC (OTCMKTS: BTZO) Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS: PTSC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ) Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ITKG) BITZIO INC (OTCMKTS: BTZO) Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS: PTSC).



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ) opened its last trade at the price of $3.25. Its closing price was $3.31 after gaining 3.44% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 611.285 shares, while its average trading volume remained 76.009 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.80.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. Its customers include independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and the U.S.



Will OSGIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ITKG) percentage change surged 9.57% to close at $0.482 with the total traded volume of 224.536 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 102.205 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.17- $0.83, while its day lowest price was $0.44. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.52.



Integral Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, engineering, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technology in the United States.



Will ITKG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BITZIO INC (OTCMKTS: BTZO) traded on volume of 35.72 million shares in the last session against average volume of 2.77 million shares. The company closed at $0.0025 by scoring 19.05% increased. In the last three months the stock was down -75.25%



Bitzio, Inc., a mobile media and app development company, focuses on connecting fans of entertainment and sports properties with the players, celebrities, and teams.



Will BTZO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS: PTSC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.09 and closed at $0.0950 by scoring 5.56% increased. The stock traded with total volume of 1.82 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 458.570 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.28. Day range for the stock was $0.08 -$0.10.



Patriot Scientific Corporation, an intellectual-property licensing company, owns various patents covering the design of microprocessor chips.



Will PTSC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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