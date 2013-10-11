Stocks Roundup: Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HTHIY), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (OTCBB:LJPC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HTHIY), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (OTCBB:LJPC).



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM) Its closing price was $0.0014 and showed no change. The company traded with the total volume of 40.75 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 15.99 million shares. Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States.



Is PMCM a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) percentage change surged 0.95% to close at $13.84 with the total traded volume of 174.627 shares while its average volume of 114.516 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.35 - $15.19, while its day lowest price was $13.73. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.90. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Will RBGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) traded on volume of 46.492 shares in the last session against average volume of 12.960 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $64.20 and closed at $64.70 by scoring -0.77%. In the last three months the stock was down -2.21% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $50.35 - $76.85. Hitachi, Ltd. primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of products, as well as in the provision of services in the segments of information and telecommunication systems, power systems, and social infrastructure and industrial systems in Asia, North America, and Europe.



Will HTHIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (OTCBB:LJPC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.19 and closed at $0.190 by scoring 1.06%. The stock traded with total volume of 569.931 shares, while the average trading volume remained 572.146 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.45. Day range for the stock was $0.18 and $0.19. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for chronic organ failure and cancer.



Will LJPC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/