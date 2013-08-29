Stocks Roundup: ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SH), Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SH), Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XRT)



ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SH) opened its shares at the price of $29.00 for the day. Its closing price was $28.89 after losing -0.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.47 million shares. The beta of SH stands at-0.93.



ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index).



Has SH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) percentage change plunged -4.42% to close at $77.25 with the total traded volume of 3.34 million shares, and average volume of 1.07 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $55.83 - $83.33, while its day lowest price was $76.83 and it hit its day highest price at $79.60.



Tiffany & Co. is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary.



Has TIF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) started its trading session with the price of $71.40 and closed at $71.54 by scoring +0.03%. UNH’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.3 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.20 million shares. The beta of UNH stands at 0.83. Day range of the stock was $71.35 -$72.16.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UnitedHealth Group) diversified health and well-being company.



Why Should Investors Buy UNH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XRT) ended its day with the gain of +0.54% and closed at the price of $77.79 after opening at $77.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.3 million shares.



SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index).



Will XRT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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