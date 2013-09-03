Stocks Roundup: ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF) (NYSEARCA: TBT), American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), Suncor Energy Inc. the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF) (NYSEARCA: TBT) American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SU) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).



ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Trea (ETF) (NYSEARCA: TBT) increased 0.17% and closed at $76.75 on a traded volume of 3.78 million shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 25-29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.01 billion.



Will TBT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S.



American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) plunged -0.43% and closed at $71.91 on a traded volume of 3.77 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.69 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up/down -5.02%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $71.47 and $72.24.



Will AXP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Express Company provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to customers worldwide.



Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SU) dropped -0.69% and closed at $33.87. So far in three months, the stock is up 11.75%. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.83 and $35.82 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $34.21. Its introductory price for the day was $34.06, with the overall traded volume of 3.73 million shares.



Will SU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Suncor Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) after opening its trade at the price of $29.89, dropped -0.30% to close at $29.74 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.71 million shares, in comparison to 4.03 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $22.27 and $32.36 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $29.90.



Will BK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides various financial products and services worldwide.



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