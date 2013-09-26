Stocks Roundup: Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PUBGY), Stevia First Corp (OTCMKTS:STVF), ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIFY), Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PUBGY), Stevia First Corp (OTCMKTS:STVF), ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIFY), Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AKZOY).



Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PUBGY) opened its last trade at the price of $20.35. Its closing price was $20.26 after gaining 030% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 86.974 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 41.105 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.30.



Publicis Groupe SA provides a range of advertising and communications services worldwide. The company’s specialized agencies and marketing services include interactive communication services



Will PUBGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Stevia First Corp (OTCMKTS:STVF) percentage change surged 11.11% to close at $0.350 with the total traded volume of 358.390 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 84.928 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.29 - $0.68, while its day lowest price was $0.33. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.35.



Stevia First Corp., an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in the cultivation and harvest of stevia leafs; and the development of stevia products.



Will STVF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) traded on volume of 469.509 shares in the last session against average volume of 39.634 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $6.01and closed at $6.09 by scoring 2.87%.In the last three months the stock was up 36.24 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $3.38 - $6.13.



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing protein-based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries.



Will ECIFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) started its last trading session with the price of $21.99 and closed at $22.02 by scoring -0.36%. The stock traded with total volume of 148.495 shares, while the average trading volume remained 30.637 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.58. Day range for the stock was $21.94 and $22.14.



Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide.



Will AKZOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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