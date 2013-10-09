Stocks Roundup: ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX).



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) opened its last trade at the price of $5.42. Its closing price was $5.61 after gaining 9.36% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 16.83 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.49 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 3.20. ReneSola Ltd operates as a brand and technology provider of solar photovoltaic (PV) products. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, and manufacture of virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers, and PV cells and modules.



Will SOL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) percentage change plunged -3.31% to close at $14.00 with the total traded volume of 16.33 million shares while its average volume of 11.15 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.71 - $16.43, while its day lowest price was $14.00. The share price hit the day highest price of $14.49. Corning Incorporated produces and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide. It operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Telecommunications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.



Will GLW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded on volume of 15.81 million shares in the last session against average volume of 10.64 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $11.44 and closed at $11.30 by scoring -1.31%. In the last three months the stock was down -1.31% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $7.81 - $12.63. KeyCorp Operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various banking services in the United States.



Will KEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX) started its last trading session with the price of $11.16 and closed at $10.76 by scoring -3.32%. The stock traded with total volume of 15.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 12.87 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.61. Day range for the stock was $10.74 and $11.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other construction materials in Mexico, the United States, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, South America, the Caribbean, and Asia.



Will CX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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