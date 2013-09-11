Stocks Roundup: ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ANZBY), Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ANZBY), Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY).



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -1.59%. The stock closed at $0.508 after decreasing total volume of 169.575 shares. Its opening price was $0.50. So far, the company’s stock is up 9.32% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -38.15%.



Will RTRAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) reported the gain of 1.73% and closed at $28.23with the total traded volume of 25.799 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 28.00. The company has a total market capitalization of $76.99 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $24.23 - $33.11, while during last trade its worst hit was $27.89 and it gained its best price of $28.31. Turning to the company's last 5-day performance, it showed uptrend with an upsurge of 7.91%.



Will ANZBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN) ended its day with the plunge of -6.25%. It was closed at the price of $0.150 after making its opening at $0.15. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 519.053 shares, as compared to its average volume of 182.551 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.14, while it scored its top level for the day at $0.16.



Will GNIN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Green Innovations Ltd. imports and distributes bamboo-based hygienic and household products under the Brand names Premium Formulation, Clearly Herbal, and Green & Soft.



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) reported the drop of -0.73%, to close at $29.96 with the overall traded volume of 14.704 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -6.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.88 and $35.55 and during the previous trading session the stock was found to mark $30.10 as its peak price. It kicked off the trading day with $30.10.



Will KCRPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



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