Stocks Roundup: SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX), Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX), Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).



SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) opened its last trade at the price of $6.00. Its closing price was $5.95 after losing -0.83% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.54 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.54 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.22. SandRidge Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent natural gas and oil company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services, and Midstream Services.



Will SD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL) percentage change plunged -2.72% to close at $15.71 with the total traded volume of 10.19 million shares while its average volume of 5.35 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.04 - $17.35, while its day lowest price was $15.37. The share price hit the day highest price of $17.35. Trina Solar Limited, an integrated solar-power products manufacturer, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of photovoltaic (PV) modules worldwide.



Will TSL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) traded on volume of 9.77 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.68 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $18.16 and closed at $19.77 by scoring 9.29%. In the last three months the stock was down -20.28% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $18.00 - $127.50.



Will TVIX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) started its last trading session with the price of $20.13 and closed at $19.40 by scoring -5.27%. The stock traded with total volume of 9.57 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.93 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.43. Day range for the stock was $19.38 and $20.35. Masco Corporation engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of home improvement and building products primarily in North America and Europe.



Will MAS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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