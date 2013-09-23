Stocks Roundup: SGS Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGSOY), BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCBB:ERFB), Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SGS Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGSOY), BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCBB:ERFB), Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO).



SGS Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) opened its last trade at the price of $23.721. Its closing price was $23.56 after losing -1.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 78.6600 shares. Its 52 weeks range remained $20.43 and $25.94.



SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.



Will SGSOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) percentage change plunged -0.94% to close at $4.21 with the total traded volume of 120.869 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 108.227 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.67 - $4.50, while its day lowest price was $4.21. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.25.



BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries, automobiles and related products, handset components, and LCD and other electronic products.



Will BYDDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCBB:ERFB) traded on volume of 263.741 shares in the last session against average volume of 123.650 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.14 and closed at $0.164 by scoring 13.45%.In the last three months the stock was down -65% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.12 - $1.34.



ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the exploration, drilling, and production sectors of energy industry in the United States.



Will ERFB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO) started its last trading session with the price of $0.50 and closed at $0.500 and showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 355.239 shares, while the average trading volume remained 131.976 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.17. Day range for the stock was $0.48 and $0.51.



hopTo Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports application publishing software solutions and productivity products for mobile devices. It operates in two segments, GO-Global and hopTo.



Is HPTO a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



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