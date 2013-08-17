Stocks Roundup: Sterlite Industries India Limited (ADR) (NYSE:SLT), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sterlite Industries India Limited (ADR) (NYSE:SL T), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS)



Sterlite Industries India Limited (ADR) (NYSE:SLT) percentage change reduced -6.70% to close at $5.01 with the total traded volume of 1.98 million shares, and average volume of 645,230.00 shares. The Company’s year to date performance remained declining as it lost almost -41.81%. During last trade its minimum price was $5.00 and it gained its highest price of $5.12.



Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment.



Has SLT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) stock moved down -3.21% and finished the day at $14.78. The day started out with a higher opening price of $15.40, versus its prior close of $15.27.The company traded with the total volume of 1.96 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.24 million shares. During the last one month it rose with the percentage of +16.75.Its year to date performance remained adverse -26.8%.



First Majestic Silver Corp. (First Majestic) is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing silver properties and producing silver in Mexico.



Has AG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) started its trading session with the price of $15.95 and closed at $15.98 by scoring +0.13%. TER’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.92 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.66 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -1.24%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock plunged overall -5.39%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $13.40 - $18.73.



For How Long TER’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a positive movement of +0.45%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +3.99%. JNS traded with volume of 1.94 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.58 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $8.86 while it started its day-trade at $8.76.

Janus Capital Group Inc., and its subsidiaries (JCG) provide investment management, administration, distribution and related services to financial advisors.



For How Long JNS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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