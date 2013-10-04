Stocks Roundup: Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO).



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) opened its last trade at the price of $23.33. Its closing price was $23.30 after gaining 0.43% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 31.127 shares, while its average trading volume remained 59.283 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.75. Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers.



Will TLSYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) percentage change surged 6.31% to close at $119.00 with the total traded volume of 22.447 shares while its average volume of 20.757 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.45 - $120.32, while its day lowest price was $116.15. The share price hit the day highest price of $120.32.



Will AMAVF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) traded on volume of 1.41 million shares in the last session against average volume of 932.036 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $5.78 and closed at $5.83 by scoring 0.17%. In the last three months the stock was up 16.6% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.75 - $6.90.



Will FNMAS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO) started its last trading session with the price of $0.60 and closed at $0.580 by scoring -1.53%. The stock traded with total volume of 198.676 shares, while the average trading volume remained 172.401 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.01. Day range for the stock was $0.57 and $0.60. hopTo Inc, formerly GraphOn Corporation, is developers of software productivity products for mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones and application publishing software solutions.



Will HPTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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