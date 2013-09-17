Stocks Roundup: Wynn Macau Ltd. (OTCMKTS: WYNMY), Imperial Holdings Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IHLDY), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS: MDMN), CANADIAN OIL SANDS (OTCMKTS: COSWF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Wynn Macau Ltd. (OTCMKTS: WYNMY), Imperial Holdings Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IHLDY), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS: MDMN), CANADIAN OIL SANDS (OTCMKTS: COSWF).



Wynn Macau Ltd. (OTCMKTS: WYNMY) increased 0.25% and closed at $31.92 on a traded volume of 97.684 shares, in comparison to 13.510 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 18.4%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $16.52 billion.



Will WYNMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Wynn Macau resort in Macau.



Imperial Holdings Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IHLDY) plunged -0.14% and closed at $22.09 on a traded volume of 173.649 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.970 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.87%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $22.09 and $22.51.



Will IHLDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Imperial Holdings Limited provides logistics, car rental, tourism, financial, vehicle distribution, and retail services in South Africa, other countries in Africa, and internationally.



MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS: MDMN) jumped 5.00% and closed at $0.0525. So far in three months, the stock is up 56.72%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.03 and $0.13 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.05 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.05and the overall traded volume that day was 1.87 million shares.



Will MDMN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Medinah Minerals Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum.



CANADIAN OIL SANDS (OTCMKTS: COSWF) after opening its shares at the price of $19.48 jumped 0.14% to close the day at $19.37. The stock ended on a traded volume of 26.595 shares, in comparison to 73.198 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $17.91and $23.09 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $19.54.



Will COSWF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta.



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