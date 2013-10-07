Stocks Roundup: Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE) opened its last trade at the price of $7.38. Its closing price was $7.68 after gaining 5.49% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.67 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.54 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.79. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembly, sale, and installation of photovoltaic (PV) products and related accessories worldwide.



Will YGE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) percentage change surged 1.66% to close at $11.64 with the total traded volume of 8.58 million shares while its average volume of 10.56 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.81 - $12.63, while its day lowest price was $11.44. The share price hit the day highest price of $11.70. KeyCorp operates as the holding company for Key Bank National Association that provides various banking services in the United States.



Will KEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC) traded on volume of 8.41 million shares in the last session against average volume of 12.00 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.84 and closed at $4.81 by scoring -0.62%. In the last three months the stock was up 1.26% while its 52 week range of the stock was $4.53 - $11.08. Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing gold and silver ores. It is involved in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of gold bearing properties.



Will KGC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) started its last trading session with the price of $19.08 and closed at $18.54 by scoring -2.78%. The stock traded with total volume of 8.11 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.63 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.32. Day range for the stock was $18.28 and $19.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 26 states and 77 markets in the United States primarily under the D.R.



Will DHI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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