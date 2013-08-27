Stocks Roundup_Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX), Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH), Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF , Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX), Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH), Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDXJ), Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).



Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) increased 0.26% and closed at $38.45 on a traded volume of 1.15 million shares, in comparison to 1.52 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 26.73%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and its total outstanding shares are 60.45 million.



Will TPX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of bedding products in North America and internationally.



Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) plunged -0.53% and closed at $50.97 on a traded volume of 1.15 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.92 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.06%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $50.96 and $51.40.



Will CAH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cardinal Health, Inc., a healthcare services company, provides pharmaceutical and medical products and services in the United States and internationally.



Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) jumped up 2.34% and closed at $52.46. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.73%. The 52-week range for the stock is $51.57 and $410.56 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $52.85. Its introductory price for the day was $51.90, with the overall traded volume of 1.15 million shares.



Will GDXJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company's revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.



Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) after opening its shares at the price of $20.80, dropped -1.59% to close at $20.47 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.14 million shares, in comparison to 1.68 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $12.48 and $24.73 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $20.90.



Will AGO Get Buyers Even After the Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally.



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