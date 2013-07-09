Stock's Stunning Activities - American Graphite Technologies Inc, Vapor Corp.,, Save the World Air Inc, Eco Building Products Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AGIN), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB)



American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AGIN) gained 15.78%, trading on 863,322 shares to end the trade at $0.469. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.38 and was moved to maximum level of $2.00.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.41 to $0.47, bringing its market capitalization at about $38.63 million. American Graphite Technologies Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite related mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Green & Quality Home Life, Inc. and changed its name to American Graphite Technologies Inc. in July 2012. American Graphite Technologies Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Will AGIN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) complete the trading session at $1.16 with a total volume of 426,916 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 654,010 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.15 and above $1.50.It floated in a range of $1.09 to $1.22 during last trading session with a beta value of 14.07.Its market capitalization now moved to about $69.81 million. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The companys electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



Can Investors Bet on VPCO after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) added 0.93% and was in a range of $1.05-$1.10 before closing at $1.08. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.41 and $1.92 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 61,212 shares versus an average volume of 138,785 shares. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies. It offers energy efficiency technologies that assist in meeting global energy demands, improving the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Why Should Investors Buy ZERO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB) declined -5.88% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $5.09 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 5.46 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 5.61 million shares. The share price after opening at $0.02 made a high of $0.02 and hovered above $0.01 to end the day at $0.0160. Eco Building Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of wood coatings for framing lumber and other wood products used in the construction of single-family homes and multi-story buildings. It offers Eco Red Shield, Eco Clear Shield, and Eco Blue Shield proprietary formulas, which control moisture; protect lumber from mold, mildew, fungus, decay, rot, and termites, as well as other wood boring insects, including Formosan termites; and serve as fire inhibitors.



Will ECOB Bounce Back After yesterday’s Sharp Sell off? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/