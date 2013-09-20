Stock's Stunning Activities - AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD).



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) ended higher +2.86% and complete the day at $3.95. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 8.15 million. After opening at $3.88, the stock hit as high as $3.98. However, it traded between $0.36 and $7.15 over the last twelve months.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia



For How Long AAMRQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) closed yesterday at $1.25, a +6.84% increase. Around 12.35 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 12.65 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.14 billion.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets



For How Long FNMA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) moved +21.43 percent higher at $0.560 and traded between $0.47 and $0.59 after opening the day at $0.47. Its performance over the last five days remained 166.57%, which stands at 194.79% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -83.63%.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW



For How Long XIDEQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD) close at $5.43. The stock is up around 1067.74% this year and 811.07% for the last 12 months. Around 560,800 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 239,180 shares.



NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has two anti-influenza drug candidates at advanced pre-clinical stage which include two FluCide drugs comprising an orally bioactive nanomedicine for out-patients and an active injectable form for the treatment of hospitalized patients and serious patients in a physician office



Can NNVCD Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/