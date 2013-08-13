Stock's Stunning Activities - Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA)



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) gain 0.86% to closed at the price of $26.98 after opening at $27.13. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 369,676.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 99,179.00 shares. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients.



Will ANZBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 2.79M shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.26M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.02 for the day and its closing price was $0.00195 after decline -1.02%. ECO Building Products, Inc. (ECOB) is a manufacturer of wood products treated with an eco-friendly chemistry that protects against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungus, rot-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites with ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm and fire retardant coating)



Has ECOB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH) traded with volume of 283,629.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 319,609.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.04 and closed at $1.02 by scoring -1.92%. WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as Washington Mutual, Inc. and changed its name to WMI Holdings Corp. WMI Holdings Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.



Will WMIH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) stock traded with total volume of 252,423.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 219,383.00 shares. JSDA started its trading session with the price of $0.72and closed at $0.700 after decline -4.11%. Jones Soda Co. (Jones) develops, produces, markets and distributes premium beverages, which includes product lines and extensions, such as Jones Soda, a carbonated soft drink; Jones Zilch, with zero calories (and an extension of the Jones Soda product line); WhoopAss Energy Drink, an energy supplement drink, and WhoopAss Zero Energy Drink, with zero sugar (and an extension of the WhoopAss Energy Drink product line). The Company has operations primarily in the United States and Canada.



For How Long JSDA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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