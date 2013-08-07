Stock's Stunning Activities - Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON)



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY) ended higher +0.26% and complete the day at $26.69. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 76,108. After opening at $26.79, the stock hit as high as $26.79. However, it traded between $24.23 and $33.11 over the last twelve months.



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. The Company conducts its operations in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region.



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) closed yesterday at $0.0009, a -10.00% decrease. Around 71.84 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 16.30 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.50 million.



TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com. It sells listings on its local search network to local businesses and professionals primarily in the health, legal, and finance sectors.



HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY) moved -0.40 percent lower at $7.39 and traded between $7.37 and $7.45 after opening the day at $7.44. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.09%, which stands at 8.52% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.95%.



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally. The company offers tops, shirts and blouses, cardigans and jumpers, trousers, jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets and coats, blazers and waistcoats, sportswear, swimwear, lingerie, nightwear, socks and tights, shoes, accessories, and maternity wear, as well as cosmetics consisting of make-up and skincare products for women.



Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON) trade close at $0.700. The stock is up around 12.9% this year and 55.56% for the last 12 months. Around 205,052 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 584,391 shares.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company focused on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil by sonicated solvent de-asphalting. On July 27, 2012, the Company completed the acquisition of 60% ownership in Petrosonic Albania, SHA. from Sonoro. The Company’s core technology is an industrial scale sonic reactor that transfers sonic energy on an industrial scale to physical, chemical or biological processes.



