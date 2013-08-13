Stock's Stunning Activities - BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI), IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB:IWEB), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI), IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB:IWEB), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC)



BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY) ended its day with the gain of +1.69% and closed at the price of $10.20 after opening at 10.23. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 113,580.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 123,062.00 shares. Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Will BDORY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 84,300.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 33,327.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $1.70 for the day and its closing price was $1.50 after declining -11.24% for the day. Car Charging Group, Inc. (CarCharging), is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The Company provides turnkey EV charging services to commercial, residential, and municipal property owners. These services enable EV drivers to recharge their EVs where they live, work, and play.



Will CCGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB:IWEB) traded with volume of 1.27M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 2.61M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.03 and closed at $0.0325 by scoring +1.56%. IceWEB, Inc. (IceWEB) manufacture and market unified data storage, purpose built appliances, network and cloud attached storage solutions and deliver on-line cloud computing application services.



For How Long IWEB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC) stock traded with total volume 25.64M shares, while the average trading volume remained 31.90M shares. MYEC started its trading session with the price of $0.0046 and closed at $0.0038 after decline -9.52%. MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments.



Will MYEC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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