Stock's Stunning Activities - HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY), VELATEL GLOBAL COMM(OTCMKTS:VELA), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY), VELATEL GLOBAL COMM(OTCMKTS:VELA), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER)



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY) ended lower -2.70% and complete the day at $0.360. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 411,537. After opening at $0.38, the stock hit as high as $0.38. However, it traded between $0.33 and $1.61 over the last twelve months.



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



Has HRTPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



VELATEL GLOBAL COMM(OTCMKTS:VELA) closed yesterday at $0.0058, a -4.92% decrease. Around 17.35 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 7.64 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.46 million.



VelaTel Global Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications carrier primarily in the People?s Republic of China and Peru. It focuses on the deployment of telecommunications networks that utilize wireless broadband access (WBA) in international markets using 2.5 GHz or 3.5 GHz radio frequency spectrum.



Has VELA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) moved -1.94 percent lower at $0.176 and traded between $0.17 and $0.19 after opening the day at $0.17. Its performance over the last five days remained 20.64%, which stands at 43.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -94.84%.



Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide. Exide operates in four business segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and ROW, Industrial Energy Americas



Why Should Investors Buy XIDEQ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) shares fall, losing -6.42 percent to close at $0.510. The stock is down around -15% this year and -15% for the last 12 months. Around 164,650 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 186,311 shares.



The Alkaline Water Co Inc, formerly Global Lines Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the chauffeured transportation business. The Company focuses on providing chauffeuring and transportation services to residents within its local market.



Will WTER Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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