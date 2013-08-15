Stock's Stunning Activities - IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), Grillit Inc(OTCMKTS:GRLT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), Grillit Inc(OTCMKTS:GRLT)



IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB) ended higher +6.61% and complete the day at $0.0355. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.69 million. After opening at $0.04, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.11 over the last twelve months.



IceWEB, Inc. (IceWEB) manufacture and market unified data storage, purpose built appliances, network and cloud attached storage solutions and deliver on-line cloud computing application services



For How Long IWEB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) closed yesterday at $4.66, a -0.85% decrease. Around 936,323 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.42 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.32 billion.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.



Has FNMAS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) moved +0.08 percent higher at $19.83 and traded between $19.78 and $19.92 after opening the day at $19.85. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.28%, which stands at 2.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -2.48%.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil.



For How Long COSWF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Grillit Inc(OTCMKTS:GRLT) shares rose, gaining +10.91 percent to close at $3.66. The stock is up around 3227.27% this year and 1364% for the last 12 months. Around 79,080 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 108,885 shares.



Grillit Inc, formerly Holdings Energy Inc., is a public corporation that discovers, invests and or acquires development-stage with solutions, clean technologies and eco-friendly products that serve the global alternative energy sector



Why Should Investors Buy GRLT After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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