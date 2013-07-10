Stock's Stunning Activities - Komatsu Ltd (ADR), Imageware Systems Inc, Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp, Globalstar, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Imageware Systems Inc, Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp, Globalstar, Inc.



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) gained 1.73%, trading on 91,418 shares to end the trade at $22.99. The stock changed hands in a range of $22.99 to $23.16, bringing its market capitalization at about $21.90 billion. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $18.73 and was moved to maximum level of $29.63. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide. Its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment offers excavating equipment, such as hydraulic and mini excavators, and backhoe loaders; loading equipment, including wheels and skid-steer loaders; grading and roadbed preparation equipment comprising bulldozers, motor graders, and vibratory rollers; hauling equipment consisting of off-highway and articulated dump trucks, and crawler carriers; and forestry equipment, such as harvesters, forwarders, and feller-bunchers.



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) declined -3.46% to complete the trading session at $2.51 with a total volume of 721,318 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 539,501 shares. It floated in a range of $2.45 to $2.69 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.16. Its market capitalization now moved to about $192.37 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.54 and above $2.85. ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) recorded a fall of -1.00% and was in a range of $3.85-$4.04 before closing at $3.96. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 351,949 shares versus an average volume of 376,069 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $1.25 and $4.75 was the best price. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT) declined -2.22% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $303.21 million. The share price after opening at $0.63 made a high of $0.64 and hovered above $0.62 to end the day at $0.616. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 2.02 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 1.56 million shares. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites



