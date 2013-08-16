Stock's Stunning Activities - NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS:NKRSF), Therapeutic Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:TSOI), Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY), AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS:NKRSF), Therapeutic Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:TSOI), Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY), AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)



NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS:NKRSF) decline -1.59% to closed at the price of $6.34 after opening at $6.34. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 174,150.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 13,611.00 shares. Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. The company?s principal producing natural gas and crude oil assets are in the D6 Block in India and in Block 9 in Bangladesh.



Will NKRSF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Therapeutic Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:TSOI) traded with volume of 10.79M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 101,170.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.00 70 by scoring +18.64%. Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., formerly Friendly Auto Dealers, Inc., is a development-stage company.



Why Should Investors Buy TSOI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) stock traded with total volume of 49,139.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 89,455.00 shares. VLKAY started its trading session with the price of $47.51 and closed at $47.98 after decline -0.67%. Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 364,181.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 78,933.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $2.98 for the day and its closing price was $3.00 after gain +0.67%. Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



Will AUNFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/