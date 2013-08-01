Stock's Stunning Activities - Penny Stocks on Trader's Radar: Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), PETRON ENERGY II(OTCBB:PEII), Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), PETRON ENERGY II(OTCBB:PEII), Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) ended lower -10.80% and complete the day at $0.147. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.44 million. After opening at $0.17, the stock hit as high as $0.17. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.22 over the last twelve months.



Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being.



Has NVLX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PETRON ENERGY II(OTCBB:PEII) closed yesterday at $0.0480, a -4.00% decrease. Around 11.75 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.45 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.97 million.



Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company owns a 75% interest in approximately 2600 acres with 59 wells in Wagoner and Tulsa Counties, Oklahoma.



Has PEII Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM) moved +15.56 percent higher at $0.0052 and traded between $0.004 and $0.0055 after opening the day at $0.0045. Its performance over the last five days remained 36.84%, which stands at 160% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -98.7%.



Primco Management Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on offering estate management services for its clients and retention on a range of properties including class A office space, industrial, manufacturing, and warehousing facilities as well as data centers and retail outlets for real estate users.



For How Long PMCM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) shares fall, losing -0.65 percent to close at $16.82. The stock is up around 1.45% this year and 10.22% for the last 12 months. Around 188,822 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 349,610 shares.



Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States. The Company also provides retail banking and insurance services through its subsidiary, Tesco Bank.



Will TSCDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/