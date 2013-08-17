Stock's Stunning Activities - RadioShack Corporation(NYSE:RSH), National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG), Millennial Media, Inc.(NYSE:MM), Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RadioShack Corporation(NYSE:RSH), National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG), Millennial Media, Inc.(NYSE:MM), Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF)



RadioShack Corporation(NYSE:RSH) opened its shares at the price of $2.85 for the day. Its closing price was $2.91 after gaining +1.75% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.12M shares. RadioShack Corporation (RadioShack) is engaged in the retail sale of consumer electronics goods and services through its RadioShack store chain.



Will RSH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG) decline -1.19% to close at $4.16 with the total traded volume of 8.62M shares, more than average volume of 3.92M. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.85 - $32.50, while its day lowest price was $4.08 and it hit its day highest price at $4.33. National Bank of Greece SA (the Bank) is a Greece-based financial institution. It offers a range of integrated financial services, including corporate and investment banking, retail banking (including mortgage lending), leasing, stock brokerage, asset management and venture capital, insurance, real estate and consulting services.



Will NBG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Millennial Media, Inc.(NYSE:MM) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 8.10M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 9.47M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01- $0.01, while its day lowest price was $0.01 and it hit its day highest price at $0.01. MM total market capitalization is $563.80 million. Millennial Media, Inc. (Millennial Media) is a mobile advertising platform company. Millennial Media technology, tools and services help developers maximize their advertising revenue. The Company’s technology and data platform, known as MYDAS, determines in real-time which ad to deliver.



Can Investors Bet on MM after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF) started its trading session with the price of $8.94 and closed at $8.85 after decline -1.12%. MPIX stocks traded with total volume of 3.06M shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.81M shares. Day range of the stock 8.82 -$9.05. NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is an internally managed real estate finance company. It originates, acquires and manages portfolios of commercial real estate debt, commercial real estate securities and net lease properties. In addition, the Company engages in asset management and other activities related to real estate and real estate finance



Will NRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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