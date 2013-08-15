Stock's Stunning Activities - TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE), OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY), COASTAL INTGRTD SVCS(OTCMKTS:COLV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE), OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY), COASTAL INTGRTD SVCS(OTCMKTS:COLV)



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) ended lower -3.91% and complete the day at $46.00. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 46,888. After opening at $47.53, the stock hit as high as $47.53. However, it traded between $29.50 and $48.30 over the last twelve months.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Has TCEHY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE) closed yesterday at $0.810, a +15.71% increase. Around 304,835 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 60,928 shares. The company is now valued at around $9.91million.



Pure Bioscience, Inc. (PURE) is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of bioscience products. PURE’s technology platform is based on stabilized ionic silver, and its initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC).The Company manufactures and sells SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products.



For How Long PURE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



COASTAL INTGRTD SVCS(OTCMKTS:COLV) moved +74.07 percent higher at $0.0047 and traded between $0.0029 and $0.0068 after opening the day at $0.0035. Its performance over the last five days remained 327.27%, which stands at 370% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 840%.



For How Long COLV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY) shares fall, losing -2.07 percent to close at $0.284. The stock is down around -86.48% this year and -91.04% for the last 12 months. Around 1.26 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 551,037 shares.



OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. engages in the exploration, production, and trading of oil and natural gas in Brazil and internationally. Its portfolio comprises 32 exploratory blocks in Brazil and Colombia with an area of approximately 42,600 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Centennial Asset Participação Corumbá S.A. and changed its name to OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. in September 2007.



Will OGXPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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