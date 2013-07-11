Stock's Stunning Activities - Xumanii, Vapor Corp.,, Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp, Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Xumanii (OTCMKTS:XUII), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH)



Xumanii (OTCMKTS:XUII) gained 4.55% recently, while trading on 5.32 million shares, at the price of $0.322. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.31 to $0.35 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $105.12 million. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.10 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.44. Xumanii provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producers viral marketing promotion for their events.



Will XUII Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) declined -8.70% recently, in the current trading session, at $1.05 with a total volume of 852,025 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 674,163 shares. It floated in a range of $0.93 to $1.15 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 14.07. Its market capitalization now moved to about $63.19 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.15 or above $1.50. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



Is it the Right to Grab VPCO after the Recent Slump? Get Free Trend Analysis Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) added 3.12% and was moving within a range of $4.16-$4.33, its current trading price is $4.30. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 202,289 shares, versus an average volume of 375,860 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $1.25 and $4.75 was the best price. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), a developer of groundbreaking technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI) and other neurotrauma conditions, announced that the Company is teaming with the New York Mets to create Major League Baseball’s first Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day on Sunday, September 15th at Citi Field when the New York Mets take on the Miami Marlins.



Why Should Investors Buy NVIV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) added 5.66% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $80.94 million. The share price, after opening at $1.64, hit a high of $1.69 and hovered above $1.61, while its recent trading price was $1.68. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 433,658 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 114,697 shares. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies.



What was the Moving Force behind LBMH on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/