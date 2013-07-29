Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY), MS&AD INS GROUP ADR (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY), MS&AD INS GROUP ADR (OTCMKTS:MSADY)



Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) percentage change surged 0.50% to close at $26.17. The company traded with the total volume of 191,416.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 30,687.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $20.94 - $26.30, while its day lowest price was $26.07 and it hit its day highest price at $26.23. L?Air Liquide S.A. produces and sells air gases for industry, health, and the environment sectors worldwide. It offers air gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, etc.; and other gases, such as hydrogen. The company?s Gas & Services segment supplies industrial gases to customers in the steel.



For How Long AIQUY will fight for Profitability? R ead This Trend Analysis report



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) opened its shares at the price of $9.50 for the day. Its closing price was $9.44 after losing -1.05% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 66,491.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 364,702.00 shares. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments.



Has CFRUY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY) the company traded with the total volume of 19,221.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 19,820.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $17.14 - $33.45, while its day lowest price was $26.02 and it hit its day highest price at $26.40. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company?s Building Business segment is involved in the development, leasing, and property management of office buildings; management and operation of shopping centers and parking lots; and operation of district heating and cooling services.



Why Should Investors Buy MITEY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



MS&AD INS GROUP ADR (OTCMKTS:MSADY) started its trading session with the price of $13.04 and closed at $13.05 by scoring -3.55%. The company traded with the total volume of 35,621.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 47,895.00 shares. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It primarily offers life and non-life insurance products, such as marine, personal accident, compulsory automobile liability, voluntary automobile, health, fire and allied, and other types of insurance products; and reinsurance services.



Will MSADY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/