Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - ALLERAYDE SAB, INC.(OTCMKTS:ASAB), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN), Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ALLERAYDE SAB, INC.(OTCMKTS:ASAB), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN), Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER)



ALLERAYDE SAB, INC.(OTCMKTS:ASAB) opened at the price of $0.52, along with 2.49 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.57 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.395 by scoring -21.76% at 1:16PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 23.47%. In the previous 3 months it scored +295.1%. Allerayde SAB, Inc. is based in Oxford, United Kingdom.



Has ASAB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) stock recently hit highest its price at $1.48, starting its day trade with a price of $1.46 and reported an increase of 2.84%. Its most recent trading price was $1.45 at 1:20PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.25 - $1.53, while today, up until 1:20PM, its minimum price was $1.42. Globalstar, Inc. (Globalstar) is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite. Globalstar’s satellite communications business, by providing critical mobile communications to the Company's subscribers, serves principally recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining and forestry; construction; utilities and transportation.



For How Long GSAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -2.38% recently.



During the last 5 day’s it gained -43.88%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 31.25%.



Why Should Investors Buy PVEN After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER) is trading with a rise of 6.25% along with the exchange price of $0.0034 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.0032.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 88.89% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 183.33%. Global Earth Energy, Inc. (Global) is engaged in building and operating green alternative energy technologies. Global focuses to operate a one million gallon per year biodiesel pilot plant. In addition to the production of biodiesel, Global is focusing into the parallel solar and wind turbine energy markets.



Will GLER Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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