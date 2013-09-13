Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT), BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL), Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV), Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT), BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL), Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV), Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)



Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.56% and closed at $12.49after gaining total volume of 1.24million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $12.47. So far, the company’s stock is up 3.05% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -9.88%. Allot Communications, Ltd. develops bandwidth management hardware and software products that resolve network congestion problems.



What was the Moving Force behind ALLT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on ALLT



BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) reported the up of +4.50%, to close at $2.09, with the overall traded volume of 1.26 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -44.71%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.15 and $5.99 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.17Its introductory price for the day was $3.35. BIOLASE, Inc., formerly BIOLASE Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers, and markets and distributes dental imaging equipment and other related products designed for applications and procedures in dentistry and medicine.



Will BIOL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) reported the decline of -1.15% and closed at $ 13.34 with the total traded volume of 1.25M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 13.39The company has a total market capitalization of $ 1.06 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $4.01 - $13.69, while during last trade its minimum price was $13.11 and it gained its highest price of $13.69. ServiceSource International, Inc. (ServiceSource), formerly ServiceSource International, LLC, is a service revenue management company.



Has SREV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -3.17% and closed at the price of $1.22after opening at $1.26. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.23million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.00 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $1.121, while it touched its highest price for the day at $1.27. CLSN beta value stands at 1.49 points. Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted chemotherapeutic oncology drugs based on its proprietary heat-activated liposomal technology.



Why Should Investors Buy CLSN After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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