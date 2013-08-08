Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR), Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR), Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)



American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) dropped volume of 1.06 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.30 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.27 - $21.41 and the day range was $19.71 - $20.00.The stock opened the session at $20.00, remained amid the day range of $19.71 - $20.00, and closed the session at $19.90. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.24% in previous trading session. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, validation, and manufacture of driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for automotive industry worldwide.



Has AXL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) traded 1.06 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.04 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.60 - $22.25. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.13%, while its closing price stayed at $15.46. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.09 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -26.94%. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans.



Has IVR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS) volume of the stock was 1.04 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.15 million shares. The stock boosted +0.13% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $15.19. The stock traded 1.04 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.15 million shares. Exelis Inc. provides command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) related products and systems in the United States and internationally.



Will XLS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) traded with volume of 1.04 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 943,192 shares. The stock decreased -1.07% and finished the trading at $13.88. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.99 mbllion. The beta of the stock remained 2.31. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components. The company operates in five segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors.



Will VSH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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