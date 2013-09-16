Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS:CBYI), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Revolutionary Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS:CBYI), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Revolutionary Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVO)



CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS:CBYI) is trading with an upsurge of 35.29%, along with the trading price of $0.0023 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.0019.



NOK recently gained a volume of 117.91million shares, while its average volume is 103.62 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.0001 - $0.0049, while today, up until 2:02PM, its minimum price was $0.0018.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 2200%. Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



What was the Moving Force behind CBYI On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on CBYI



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT) stock hit its highest price at $0.96, after starting its trade at $0.94. Company reported an increase of 6.97% at the price of $0.936recently and its current day range is from $0.90 to $0.96.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $623.60 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 664.82 million. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide.



For How Long GSAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) recently soared 0.29% after opening at $17.85. Its current trading price is $17.79. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 119,549.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 296,301.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $17.87 while its minimum price was $17.74. Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services.



For How Long TSCDY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Revolutionary Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVO) opened day trade at $0.0032 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.0038 recently with the gain of +15.15%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 16.37 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 13.13million shares.



ALU’s overall market capitalization is $1.41million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of more than 56%. Revolutionary Concepts, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing and marketing smart camera technologies that enable remote monitoring.



Will REVO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/