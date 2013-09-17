Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on - CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), Kimberly-Clark De Mexico SAB De CV (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCDMY), PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCDMY), PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY)



CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI) opened at the price of $0.0019, along with 134.2 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.002 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0012 by scoring -42.86% at 2:49PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 550%. In the previous 3 months it scored +1200%. Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



Has CBYI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCDMY) stock recently hit highest its price at $14.70, starting its day trade with a price of $14.52and reported an increase of 1.74%. Its most recent trading price was $14.65 at 2:50 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $11.00 - $18.54, while today, up until 2:50 PM, its minimum price was $14.50. Kimberly-Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures and markets paper-based products for consumers in Mexico and internationally. Its products include disposable diapers, child care products, feminine-care pads, bathroom and facial tissue, carrier and forming tissue, napkins, kitchen and hand towels, wet wipes, and adult care products;



For How Long KCDMY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI) Beta value of the stock remained at -0.36 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 113.33%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +249.09%. The company’s traded volume is 410,000.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 22.11 million shares. PacWest Equities Inc., a development stage company, provides solutions for the production of livestock based consumables or human based protein and vegetable consumables.



How Should Investors Trade PWEI Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) is trading with a rise of 1.15% along with the exchange price of $21.13 up till now while its introductory price for today was $21.02.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 5.96% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -0.29%. Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones



Will LNVGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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